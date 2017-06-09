Prince George, Deep Run fall; Lee-Davis, Mills Godwin advance in state tourneys

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — High School state tournaments in Virginia continue this weekend. Here is a running list of scores for the teams where you live:
6A Boys Soccer Semi-final
Langley 3 Cosby 1 FT
Battlefield 2 James River 1 FT
5A Boys Soccer Semi-final
Tuscarora 2 Mills Godwin 3 F/OT
5A Girls Soccer Semi-final
Mountain View 1 Deep Run 0 F/PK (5-4)
5A Baseball Semi-final
Halifax County 2 Prince George 0 F
5A Softball Semi-final
Stone Bridge 1 Lee-Davis 11 F
Nansemond River 0 Atlee 0 4th
4A Soccer Semi-final
Kettle Run 1 Midlothian 0 FT
4A Softball Semi-final
Powhatan 1 Freedom 2 F
2A Baseball Semi-final
Goochland 0 John Battle 10 F