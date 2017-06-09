Prince George, Deep Run fall; Lee-Davis, Mills Godwin advance in state tourneys

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — High School state tournaments in Virginia continue this weekend. Here is a running list of scores for the teams where you live:

6A Boys Soccer Semi-final

Langley 3 Cosby 1 FT
Battlefield 2 James River 1 FT

5A Boys Soccer Semi-final

Tuscarora 2 Mills Godwin 3 F/OT

5A Girls Soccer Semi-final

Mountain View 1 Deep Run 0 F/PK (5-4)

5A Baseball Semi-final

Halifax County 2 Prince George 0 F

5A Softball Semi-final

Stone Bridge 1 Lee-Davis 11 F
Nansemond River 0 Atlee 0 4th

4A Soccer Semi-final

Kettle Run 1 Midlothian 0 FT

4A Softball Semi-final

Powhatan 1 Freedom 2 F

2A Baseball Semi-final

Goochland 0 John Battle 10 F