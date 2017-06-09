Godwin, Atlee, Lee-Davis, others advance to state championship games

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — High School state tournaments in Virginia continue this weekend. Here is a running list of scores for the teams where you live:

6A Boys’ Soccer Semifinal



Langley 3 Cosby 1 FT

Battlefield 2 James River 1 FT

5A Boys’ Lacrosse Semifinal

Atlee 9 Stone Bridge 6 F

Championship: Atlee vs. Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 12:00 PM Saturday @ James Robinson

5A Boys’ Soccer Semifinal

Tuscarora 2 Mills Godwin 3 F/OT

Championship: Mills Godwin vs. Briar Woods 5:00 PM Saturday @ Westfield High School

5A Girls’ Soccer Semifinal

Mountain View 1 Deep Run 0 F/PK (5-4)

5A Baseball Semifinal

Halifax County 2 Prince George 0 F

5A Softball Semifinal

Stone Bridge 1 Lee-Davis 11 F

Nansemond River 1 Atlee 7 F

Championship: Lee-Davis vs. Atlee 1:00 pm Saturday @ Westfield High School

4A Baseball Semifinal

Hanover 31 Harrisonburg 3 F

Championship: Hanover vs. Liberty Christian 1:00 PM Saturday @ Salem Stadium

4A Soccer Semifinal

Kettle Run 1 Midlothian 0 FT

4A Softball Semifinal

Powhatan 1 Freedom 2 F

Dinwiddie 2 Woodgrove 3 F

2A Baseball Semifinal

Goochland 0 John Battle 10 F

2A Softball Semifinal

Goochland 0 Richlands 1 F

2A Boys’ Soccer Semifinal

Maggie Walker 5 Appomattox County 0 F

Championship: Maggie Walker vs. Giles County 2:00 PM Saturday @ Radford’s Cupp Stadium