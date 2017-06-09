Godwin, Atlee, Lee-Davis, others advance to state championship games

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — High School state tournaments in Virginia continue this weekend. Here is a running list of scores for the teams where you live:
6A Boys’ Soccer Semifinal
Langley 3 Cosby 1 FT
Battlefield 2 James River 1 FT
5A Boys’ Lacrosse Semifinal
Atlee 9 Stone Bridge 6 F
Championship: Atlee vs. Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 12:00 PM Saturday @ James Robinson
5A Boys’ Soccer Semifinal
Tuscarora 2 Mills Godwin 3 F/OT
Championship: Mills Godwin vs. Briar Woods 5:00 PM Saturday @ Westfield High School
5A Girls’ Soccer Semifinal
Mountain View 1 Deep Run 0 F/PK (5-4)
5A Baseball Semifinal
Halifax County 2 Prince George 0 F
5A Softball Semifinal
Stone Bridge 1 Lee-Davis 11 F
Nansemond River 1 Atlee 7 F
Championship: Lee-Davis vs. Atlee 1:00 pm Saturday @ Westfield High School
4A Baseball Semifinal
Hanover 31 Harrisonburg 3 F
Championship: Hanover vs. Liberty Christian 1:00 PM Saturday @ Salem Stadium
4A Soccer Semifinal
Kettle Run 1 Midlothian 0 FT
4A Softball Semifinal
Powhatan 1 Freedom 2 F
Dinwiddie 2 Woodgrove 3 F
2A Baseball Semifinal
Goochland 0 John Battle 10 F
2A Softball Semifinal
Goochland 0 Richlands 1 F
2A Boys’ Soccer Semifinal
Maggie Walker 5 Appomattox County 0 F
Championship: Maggie Walker vs. Giles County 2:00 PM Saturday @ Radford’s Cupp Stadium