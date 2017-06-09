Mayor Stoney fires Interim Fire Chief David Daniels

RICHMOND, Va, (WRIC) — 8News has confirmed that Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has fired the city’s Interim Fire Chief David Daniels.

The Mayor’s office released this statement: “Chief Daniels is no longer employed with the City. Because this is a personnel matter we cannot comment further.”

8News has also reached out to the Richmond Fire Association president Keith Andes, who told us, “he is disappointed, but he doesn’t want to comment further afraid he doesn’t know the whole story. And is waiting for more information.”

The firing comes merely nine days after Mayor Stoney announced that former Deputy Fire Chief Melvin D. Carter was hired as the city’s 21st Chief of Fire and Emergency Services.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.