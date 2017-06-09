Kroger holding hiring event to fill 120 positions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Kroger Company will be hosting a hiring event for 120 positions in the Richmond area in the coming week.
The in-store hiring event will take place in 11 stores on Tuesday, June 13 from 3-7 p.m.
The following store locations will be participating:
- 9480 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23294
- 2821 Hicks Road, North Chesterfield, VA 23235
- 1356 Gaskins Road, Richmond, VA 23238
- 3507 West Cary Street, Richmond, VA 23221
- 3001 Polo Parkway, Midlothian, VA 23113
- 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond, VA 23230
- 7000 Tim Price Way, North Chesterfield, VA 23225
- 12726 Jefferson Davis Highway, Chester, VA 23831
- 14101 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian, VA 23113
- 10800 Iron Bridge Road, Chester, VA 23831
- 1510 Eastridge Road, Richmond, VA 23229
Interested applicants should apply online at jobs.kroger.com. Applicants are asked to bring their resumes to the interviews, which do not require an appointment.
“We continue to see a number of positions available in our Richmond area stores,” said Allison McGee, spokesperson for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division. “While these upcoming in-store hiring events are open to everyone, we especially hope to reach those who are currently being affected by other grocery closings in the Richmond area.”
Most of these positions are part-time. The jobs are available in all areas of stores.
