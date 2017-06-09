Groundbreaking for new affordable housing development in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Southside Community Development & Housing Corporation broke ground on a new affordable housing complex Friday.

Matthews at Chestnut Hill will have 32 duplex homes, ranging from 1,100 to 1,600 square feet. The homes will be built in three different styles.

“Thirty years ago, this was the site of old apartments,” said Dianna Bowser, the president and CEO of the SCDHC. “It was a blighted property. So we’ve removed all of that, and this is going to bring in other private development.”

if you’re interested in learning more, contact the housing counseling specialist at 231-4449 or click here.

