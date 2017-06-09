Goochland deputies investigating anti-Semitic vandalism found at Jewish summer camp

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after anti-Semitic graffiti was found at a local Jewish summer camp.

The Weinstein Jewish Community Center in Richmond was notified Thursday morning that the graffiti was found on an entrance sign to their camp in Goochland County.

“We have full confidence in the sheriff’s office and that those responsible will found,” a spokesperson with the Weinstein JCC told 8News.

The spokesperson added they have seen an “outpouring of support from the community in light of this hateful vandalism.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Goochland Sheriff’s Office at 804-556-5349.

