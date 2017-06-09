Doctors warn about heat-related illnesses as temperatures rise

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the heat and humidity rise, doctors warn about heat illnesses that can turn into real medical emergency.

Dr. Tom Waters of the Cleveland Clinic says it’s important to note symptoms early.

“You don’t want to ignore the signs and symptoms of a heat emergency,” Dr. Waters said. “So if you notice that you’re feeling nauseous, you have a headache, you’re feeling a little dizzy or lightheaded, or you notice that a loved one who’s been exposed to the heat is feeling that way, you want to get them out of the heat as soon as possible, because you don’t want it to progress to full-blown heat stroke.”

Heat illness covers a wide spectrum of ailments. They can range from heat cramps to full-blown heat stroke, which can be life-threatening if left untreated.

Dr. Waters says the very young and the elderly are at the highest risk for suffering heat stroke.

To prevent heat illnesses, stay hydrated.

If you think someone is suffering a heat emergency, take them out of the heat and start cooling them.

