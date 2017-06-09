Clover Hill HS student brings knife to school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a Clover Hill High School student brought a knife to the school on Thursday.

The 17-year-old boy was found to be in possession of a folding knife with a 3.5-inch blade.

No one was injured.

The officer filed a juvenile criminal complaint for possession of a weapon on school property and asked that a juvenile petition is issued.

No other details of the incident were released.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.