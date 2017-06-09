Chesterfield teen shot and killed during Norfolk home invasion; 3 in custody

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesterfield County teenager was shot and killed during a home invasion in Norfolk early Friday morning.

Two of the three suspects who have been arrested in connection with the crime are also from the Richmond area.

Detectives raced to Glen Myrtle Avenue in the Breezy Point Apartments — near Naval Station Norfolk — just after midnight Friday after dispatchers say they got several calls from people who said they heard gunshots.

When officers got to the scene, they found 17-year-old Kuwan Robinson, of North Chesterfield, laying outside the apartments. He had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He was just lying right there,” Donald Washington said of the early morning scene.

Police say about 10 minutes later, 20-year-old Jamel Bridges arrived at Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Officers responded to DePaul and detained two other people: 19-year-old D’Marco Scott and a 15-year-old male.

According to police, Robinson, Bridges, Scott and the 15-year-old entered a home in the 8600 block of Glenn Myrtle with the intention of burglarizing it, which resulted in Robinson and Bridges being shot.

Bridges, Scott and the juvenile have all been charged with armed burglary, conspiracy and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Bridges, of Richmond, and Scott, of North Chesterfield, are both being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond. The 15-year-old is in custody of the Norfolk Juvenile Detention Center.

Police are not looking for any other suspects in this incident and no other injuries were reported.

