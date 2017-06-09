At the Box Office for 6-9

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — “The Mummy” is back but actor Brendan Fraser is nowhere in sight. This more serious reboot of the series finds Tom Cruise in the lead role as a soldier of fortune and treasure hunter who accidentally awakens a long buried priestess played by Sofia Boutella. Centuries of anger are boiling over and she is taking it out on modern day humans. The thriller costars Russell Crowe and Courtney B. Vance. It’s rated PG-13.

“It Comes At Night” stars Joel Edgerton as a man who is freaked out about things going bump in the night. At his desolate family home in a post-apocalyptic world he and his wife, played by Carmen Ejogo, are just trying to stay alive by staying off the grid. They have enough supplies to get through for a while until the real world comes knocking on the door. The film is rated R.

“My cousin Rachel” stars Sam Claflin as an angry man who plots against his beautiful cousin, played by Rachel Weisz. He blames her for the death of their guardian and can’t get over his anger until he gets to know her. The dark romantic tale is rated R.

“Megan Leavey” is based on the true story of a young Marine corporal and her initially skittish and uncontrollable dog she tames. Together, they investigate and diffuse IEDs in Iraq. They save many lives and share a close bond but the risk is great. She is seriously injured in an explosion that sends her home. She then goes on a quest to be reunited with her four-legged comrade back in the states. The drama co-stars Common it’s rated PG-13.

