Adopt a Furry Friend: Bruno Mars

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meet our furry friend of the week, Bruno Mars.

This sweet boy is 7-years-old and weighs roughly 60 pounds.

Tabitha Treloar with the Richmond SPCA says Mars is a gentle sweetheart looking for his forever home.

Petersburg Animal Shelter transferred him to the Richmond SPCA and he was treated for heartworms.

Treloar says he’s now in their rehab facility recovering nicely where he primarily naps.

Mars walks fabulously on his leash but wears a harness to take some pressure off his neck because he’s had some breathing issues.

He’s calm with other dogs, though his behavior with cats remains unknown.

For those interested in taking in this mellow fellow, take a trip to the Richmond SPCA located at 2519 Hermitage Road or give them a call at (804) 521-1300.

