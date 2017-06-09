8News presents Top of the Class 2017: Open H.S., Mills Godwin H.S., J.R. Tucker H.S., Matoaca H.S. and Meadowbrook H.S.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – School’s out and class is no longer in session, but the hard work doesn’t stop there.

Beginning in 1987, 8News created “Top of the Class” to honor Central-Virginia valedictorians and salutatorians. This year, we’re celebrating our 30th anniversary of recognizing the area’s brightest.

In this video, 8News presents Open High School graduates Mira Davis and Phillip Daniel, Mills Godwin graduate Shreyas Kulkarni, J.R. Tucker H.S. graduates Mehtab Khara and Deema Abdel-Meguid, Matoaca High School graduate Kevin Shaw and Meadowbrook High School Majd Hosn.

This is how they spent their day celebrating their accomplishments at Kings Dominion.

