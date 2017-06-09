8News presents Top of the Class 2017: Charles City H.S., Maggie L. Walker Gov. School and Goochland H.S.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – School’s out and class is no longer in session, but the hard work doesn’t stop there.

Beginning in 1987, 8News created “Top of the Class” to honor Central-Virginia valedictorians and salutatorians. This year, we’re celebrating our 30th anniversary of recognizing the area’s brightest.

In this video, 8News presents Charles City High School graduates Kylee Brinkley and Asia Prentiss, Maggie L. Walker Governor School graduates Ketty Bai and Isha Gangal and Goochland High School graduates Henry Carscadden and Jarve Shaw.

This is how they spent their day celebrating their accomplishments at Kings Dominion.

