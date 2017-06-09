8News presents Top of the Class 2017: Appomattox Reg. Gov. School, Chancellor H.S., Deep Run H.S. and Matoaca H.S.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – School’s out and class is no longer in session, but the hard work doesn’t stop there.

Beginning in 1987, 8News created “Top of the Class” to honor Central-Virginia valedictorians and salutatorians. This year, we’re celebrating our 30th anniversary of recognizing the area’s brightest.

In this video, 8News presents Appomattox Reg. Gov. School graduates Jacob Horowitz and Allyssa Horowitz, Chancellor High School graduate Lindsay Pett, Deep Run High School graduate Aaron Wright and Matoaca High School graduates Christina Durham and Sarah Patton.

This is how they spent their day celebrating their accomplishments at Kings Dominion.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.