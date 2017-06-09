2 sentenced 108 combined years in prison for child sex abuse

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Two relatives were sentenced to more than 100 combined years in prison for sexually abusing two girls in Virginia.

The Roanoke Times reports (http://bit.ly/2rSAcM1 ) a 39-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were sentenced in Rockbridge County Circuit Court on Tuesday for repeatedly molesting the eight-year-old and four-year-old family members.

The man was sentenced to 65 years on charges including rape and aggravated sexual battery, while the woman received a 43-year sentence on 11 counts that included sodomy and endangerment of a child.

The girls, now awaiting adoption, were removed and placed in foster care after a caseworker says she investigated at their filthy, bug-infested mobile homes in September 2016.

In May a grand jury concluded Rockbridge-area’s child protective unit took action only after repeated pressure from the county sheriff’s office.

