Virginia primary: Candidates seeking nomination for House of Delegates

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — We are in the final push ahead of next week’s primary. This year, all 100 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates are up for grabs.

Right now, candidates are fighting to get on their party’s November ballot.

Democrats outnumber republicans when it comes to primaries.

According to the Department of Elections, democrats will have nearly three times as many primary elections for House of Delegates contenders than republicans.

Click here to see the list of democratic candidates.

Click here to see the list of republican candidates.

The most crowded democratic race is for the 13th District, which includes Manassas Park City and Prince William County.

There are four democrats seeking the nomination there — Mansimran Singh Kahlon, Danica A. Roem, Steven A. Jansen and Andrew A. Adams.

The seat is currently being held by republican Del. Bob Marshall who is seeking re-election. Hillary Clinton took the district in the presidential election.

The most crowded race in the republican primary happens in the 56th District. That includes Goochland, Henrico, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties.

There are six republicans trying to fill the spot after republican Del. Peter Farrell decided not to seek re-election.

They are Matt C. Pinsker, Graven W. Craig, George S. Goodwin, Surya P. Dhakar, John J. McGuire III and J. F. “Jay” Prendergast.

Currently, out of the 100 seats in the House, 66 are republicans and 34 are democrats.

Republicans are trying to hold on to their power as democrats challenge 53 of the 66 districts they currently hold.

The primary is Tuesday. Voters will also be selecting who will represent their parties in the gubernatorial and lieutenant governor races.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.