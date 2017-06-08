VIDEO: Stranger jumps on car, stomps, smashes woman’s windshield

ATLANTA (WFLA) – Dashcam video captured the shocking moment an Atlanta woman had her windshield stomped in by a stranger.

The incident occurred at a shopping center around 1:30 pm Monday afternoon.

The woman told police she was leaving the Kroger supermarket around 1:30 pm on Monday when all of the sudden, a man hopped onto the hood of her Hyundai Sonata and began kicking in the windshield several times until it shattered before running away, according to local affiliate WXIA. He seems to be holding a sharp object in his hand.

Unfortunately, the dashcam did not capture any audio from the incident, but the victim was reportedly was screaming for help.

The unidentified suspect is still at large and Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

