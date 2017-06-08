VIDEO: 7-year-old girl travels the US to give hugs to police

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A young girl is traveling the country letting law enforcement officers know they are loved and appreciated.

She made a stop in the Metro over the weekend.

Rosalyn is only 7 years old. She decided to dedicate her time spreading a message of love.

Her family said she realized the sacrifice it takes to be an officer, so she started the mission to hug and thank one in every state.

She came to Jackson Saturday and visited Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason at his office.

He posted a clip of her visit on his Facebook page.

