Thursday’s community forum on education, justice follows years of 8News investigations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The public is invited to attend a community forum on education and justice in Richmond on Thursday.

The forum is intended to provide an interactive conversation about the intersection of education and justice.

It will also have an open conversation on how the community can impact youth, end the path from the schoolhouse to the jailhouse, and stabilize communities.

A number of speakers will be there, including Judge Birdie H. Jamison (ret.), and H. Bud Cothern, former Superintendent of Goochland County Public Schools. The panel will be moderated by Jonathan Young, a member of the Richmond School Board representing the 4th District.

8News has been investigating the school-to-prison pipeline for years. Last year, a report by the “Rise For Youth” campaign found youth prisons do not work. In 2015, nearly 80 percent of the kids arrested in Virginia were re-arrested within three years.

The community forum is set to take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Saint Paul’s Baptist Church, Belt Boulevard Campus, at 700 E. Belt Boulevard in Richmond.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

