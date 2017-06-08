Richmond Police Department graduates 114th Basic Recruit Class

Related Coverage Local police officers departing in droves

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Eighteen new officers are officially part of the Richmond Police Department.

Today the 114th Basic Recruit Class graduated at a ceremony held at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

According to numbers 8News obtained last fall, the department lost nearly 100 officers between 2012 and 2016.

Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham says these men and women will fill valuable spots on the streets.

“This is really going to help us increase, especially putting officers in our most challenges areas here in the city,” explains Durham.

He adds, “We’re still hiring, we’re always recruiting, so if you’re looking to be a part of something great to serve your city, please consider joining the Richmond Police Department.”

