Richmond Fire Department stresses summer safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With temperatures climbing to the 90’s this weekend, there is expected to be a spike in activity at the river and area pools.

The Richmond Fire Department reminds everyone not to drink alcohol before getting in the water, and there are other rules to follow to stay safe.

“Make sure that you’re not going out alone,” recommends Lt. Chris Armstrong, a spokesperson for the department. “Make sure you bring a buddy with you and know your limitations as far as what you can do when you get in the water.”

Lt. Armstrong says cooking fires continue to be an issue in the summer months too.

Never leave a pan on the stove unattended, and always keep baking soda handy in case a grease fire flares.

Remember also that help is available.

“If you feel like it’s too much and you can’t do it safely, always call 911,” he says.

