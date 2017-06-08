Prince William County Police searching for missing, endangered woman

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered woman.

Police were called to a home on the 12900 block of Aspire Ct in Bristow on Wednesday around 7 p.m. to investigate a missing person.

Authorities say Angela Grasso-Beckman, 47, may be in the area of Boston, Massachusetts, voluntarily, and may also be in need of assistance which qualifies her as being endangered.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500 or area law enforcement.

Beckman is described by police as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. It is unknown what clothing she is wearing. Beckman may be driving a rented Toyota Rav4.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.