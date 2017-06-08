Police: Woman hits man with her car following argument in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman has been charged after police say she hit a man with her car in Henrico County on Wednesday.

Henrico Police responded to the 8000 block of W. Broad Street for a disorderly situation.

The victim reported he and Rolonda Lillian Battle got into an argument. After the argument, the victim walked away. Battle then got into a vehicle and struck the victim with the car.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Battle was charged with malicious wounding.

