Police: Victim arrives at hospital after being shot in Creighton Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating after a gunshot victim showed up at VCU Medical Center Thursday afternoon. Officers believe the shooting happened in the city’s Creighton Court neighborhood.

Police tell 8News they were called to the 2000 block of Creighton Road at around 3:40 p.m. for reports of shots fired in the area.

Responding officers found nothing at the scene, but a short time later a victim showed up at the hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

At the scene, crime tape surrounded a car that appeared to be riddled with bullet holes and the windows shattered.

No other information, including a suspect description, has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

