Missing, endangered Central Virginia woman found safely

Images courtesy of Campbell County police

UPDATE: Marjorie Guthrie has been located safely.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Central Virginia are looking for a missing woman who they say is endangered.

Campbell County police say that Marjorie Guthrie, 76, left her daughter’s home in Campbell County on Tuesday night. She was last seen driving a light blue 1996 Ford Crown Victoria with the license plate WMA-1165.

Marjorie Guthrie, 76, went missing Thursday. She is considered endangered because she suffers from a medical condition and hasn’t had her medication in several days.

Guthrie was last seen in Lynchburg Thursday morning.

Police consider Guthrie to be endangered because she has a medical condition that requires medication that she hasn’t taken in several days.

This is an image of the type of vehicle that Marjorie Guthrie was last seen driving.

Any with any information about her whereabouts should call 911 or contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9580.

