Hermitage grad and Olympian Harrison ready to host Queen Track Classic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Saturday at Sports Backers Stadium in Richmond, Hermitage High School graduate and 2008 Olympian Queen Harrison will host the first ever Queen Track Classic. The event is a track meet for female high school athletes from across the state.

Girls will compete in all of the typical track and field events from long jump, to Harrison’s event, the hurdles, to the four by 100 meter relay.

Harrison hopes the event will encourage young women to participate in track and field, and she hopes to be a mentor to young track athletes of both sexes.