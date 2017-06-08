Henrico Parents get final chance to look at redistricting plans

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Parents in Henrico had a final chance Thursday night to sway county leaders on plans for school redistricting. It could change the status quo for years to come.

The board’s immediate goal is relieving congestion at Hungary Creek Middle School, but over the next two years, they hope to chart a course for a rapidly expanding and diverse Henrico population.

Families wanted to make sure leaders knew which proposal they are for.

“I’m for option E,” said Adrian Young, a Henrico Parent.

Henrico County Public School spokesman, Andy Jenks, says he knows this is a tough process.

“Redistricting is never quite that easy, it’s a very emotional process, folks have lots of options about where they want their children to go to school, so one of the best things that we can do as part of any redistricting process — and we have had to do this before in years past — is just make sure folks have access to all of the information that is out there,” Jenks said.

Inside the meeting, residents said they had just that.

“I feel like we are getting a lot of great information and their willingness to come up with option E has been incredible,” said Michele Gulaski, another Henrico Parent.

Option E seems to be the favorite among folks who attended the meeting. Parents say it keeps most of the students at Hungary Creek from having to move.

“We moved into our neighborhood with the idea that we would go to Hungary Creek Middle School and Glen Allen High School, and that’s what we would like to do and that is what sold us our home,” Gulaski added.

But for many, Option E isn’t just about schools, it’s about an overall regrowth of the area.

“It also has an opportunity to revitalize Route 1, which is one of the things my area, my folks and my family are concerned about,” Young said.

To see all of the options and exactly which areas they affect click here.

A choice will be made at the School Board Meeting June 22nd.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.