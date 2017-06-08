Gallery: Fantastic Fathers Photo Contest

"My Dad is the best, he has been there for me and my brother since we were put on this earth. He's a hard worker and a loyal friend. He has instilled his morals, and how man should be. There aren't enough words to tell you how special my father "--Devion

"Just hanging out with my daddy and my little brother. My daddy is special because he helps people at his job with disabilities. I love him so much."--Kaleb

"My Dad was so sweet, he loved to prank everybody. He could repair anything even if he had to use a clothes pin and band-aid, he was just that smart!! There wasn't anything he couldn't build as well! He was a wonderful Dad, he loved his family and his Lord! We loved him.....he passed away in July of 1975."--Linda

"My Dad is very special to me. He made sure I had a wide variety of experiences outdoors as a kid. We went camping often and he taught me how to fish and hunt. Happy Fathers Day Dad!"--Amanda

"Rome Barnes is a great father not only is that his first child he is rocking to sleep but he has also stepped up to be a great step father to my 8 year old son he does everything he can to make sure both our boys have everything they need"--Jameelah

"I'm a daddy's girl. My fondest memory is him taking my twin sister and I fishing ever since we were about two. He has always been there for us."--Natalie

"David is an amazing father who loves spending time with his little people 😍 Santana and Isabella look up to him and adore him. He understands that time is the most precious gift you can give to your children. Every year we do an Advent jar at Christmas and David participates with every activity whether it's making paper snowflakes or building your own pizza 😬 When the kids get older they will remember these family times and with mom and dad and they will pass it on to their families ❤️"--Tiffany

"He is the absolute best! He takes the best care of me. He plays and has a fun time with me."--Nicole

"My husband Brandon is an amazing father!! Not only does he work long, crazy hours at a Chef, but helps with the kids any chance he can. Our daughter, Leilani is five and our son Liam is three. Our son has Cerebral Palsy, so he has a very busy schedule between school/therapy! But Brandon takes him, helps him and pushes him to do his best! If my husband were to win, I would put the money towards a new golf set for him, because besides family.. his other love is golf."--Nicole

"His named is Jamar Walker. He is my husband but he is also a great father. I know because my father was never in my life. He hasnt miss not one of our kids dr appointments or dentist appointments. Every chance he gets he will leave work to attend what ever the kids have going on at school. He also take the time to play with them and the other kids in our neighborhood. He give all the teenage boys good advice in life. This picture is right before the daddy daughter dance. I love him so much"--Tequilla

"He is our rock. Worlds greatest dad. We love you happy FAtjer day!!"--Megan

"My father served 2 tours in Vietnam. He is a giving person. He has 23 children and has taken care of all of the them. My mother has 9 of the 23 children that have all gone to college and 8 out of the 9 have graduated. The youngest of all of the children is a sophmore at VCU. My father instilled in us at a very young age that education is very important. Some of the professions of his children are: an Olympic Track and Field athlete, bank employee, health care provider, educator, school administrator, musicians and many more. He is always dressed to the tee everyday. He is an amazing man. With so many absent fathers in the community he made sure we never wanted for anything and we felt his presence. It didn't matter how many children he had he took care of all of us and we love him."--Queen

"He puts his son first. Mitchell is his teacher and friend. Overall Mitchell is a selfless man and father who deserves recognition! "--Sara

"This picture is priceless to me personally. I am a woman in long-term recovery from a Substance Use Disorder since May 27, 2007. I put my Daddy through living hell, pain, worry, anxiety, and more because of my addiction to drugs. To be able to not just smile, but have gut laughs together is one of the most amazing things that recovery has awarded me. My Daddy has loved me unconditionally and has always been there for me. He supports my recovery 100% and is the best Daddy ever!!!"--Honesty

"Great dad to his son Jayden and step son Michael! Hard working and fun all in one!! "--Donna

"Tony is a great father to Mason and an awesome husband to Desiree. Hes a hard worker! He is loved and respected by family and friends. He has one of the biggest hearts for people! "-- Carmen

"Mike just became a father to our son who was born in early May. He has been an amazing support to myself and Kristopher after an over 24 hour long labor. When we got home with Kristopher I didn't feel quite right and found out almost a month later I had a delayed postpartum hemmorage that required two invansive surgeries to fix. I wouldn't have been able to do all of this on my own. Him and kristopher share a special bond that you can see in this picture. From the time Kristopher was born he was enthralled with his das and loved watching him and hearing his voice. He is an amazing father and support for our family and it's been wonderful seeing him become such an amazing father. "--Jacqueline

"He always wants our girls to have fun and live life fully. "--Angela

"Taylor is a wonderful husband, father, and son. He is the such a giving person and has no idea how much he is appreciated. He may look tough on the outside, but he is such a softy and we all love him so much!"--Carey

"Raising children, requires time and commitment but it is definitely rewarding. Our dad is very supportive - he recognizes our abilities and believes the sky is the limit. He respects our decisions and is always there for us. Our dad inspires and motivates us to challenge ourselves. In addition, our dad embraces our flaws and allows us to discover the best in ourselves. Our dad has an amazing sense of humor - he enjoys and takes pride in his family, there is never a dull moment when he is around. Last but definitely not least he lets us be responsible for our decisions - he wants us to pick the best decisions in life because life is not a easy battle. I could go on and on about our Dad! "--Tiffany

"He is not my daughters biological father, but he has raised her and loves her like she's his. We're no longer together, but he is still her daddy!"--Hilary

"My dad I'd 94 years old and he a wonderful father. A father of 9 kid 2 set of twins 18 months apart. He's sharp and quick even though he 94. I think god for all the blessing he has stored upon our family. My dad alway made sure my mom and us did not do without. anything. I wouldl like to nominate my dad for this contest because for one he loves shoes and because he so richly deserve any honor he get. Thanks in advance."--Geraldine

"What makes Sam special is everything he does for us. He works hard and loves us unconditionally through thick and thin. And we love him just as much!! This is him with our daughter Kaylee. "--Tracey

"Joseph is the father of two children, the oldest shown here. He works hard for his family and is a great role model for his children. He is loving and patient, and he ensures that his children's needs are always met. We love him with all our hearts! "--Shannon

"My father is my rock. He gives me sound advice without telling me what to do. He shares from the depth of his experience, never holding back if it is going to be helpful to others but also never lording it over anyone. He never misses the chance to spend quality time with me and is always ready to drop everything he's doing to be there for me when I need him. By the way he treats my mother, to whom he's been married 47 years, he shows me every day what true love is about - sacrifice, commitment, and selflessness. He teaches me faith in God by how he lives his own faith. He cares for the animals in his neighborhood and for any person who is in need. He is my dad."-Bernadette

"Jeremy just became a father to his beautiful daughter Ryleigh Jane on January 17th. He is such a natural. When I go to work on some Saturdays, he has daddy/daughter days where they go to the swings, shopping at Bass Pro, and cook together too! Ryleigh is so lucky to have a such a loving and fun father and I can't wait to continue seeing their bond grow over the coming years! "--Alexis