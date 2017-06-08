Del. McEachin asks HUD to close Essex Village, cut ties with PK Management

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Congressman Donald McEachin asked the Department of Housing and Urban Development Wednesday to close Essex Village Apartments and cut ties with PK Management, the business which takes care of the property.

In a statement, McEachin asked the HUD for the following requests:

Document all needed repairs and information about upcoming inspections at Essex Village

Make a plan to close Essex Village and provide vouchers to residents as soon as possible

Give permission to Henrico County officials to join HUD’s inspectors for future inspections at Essex Village

Either terminate or abate HUD’s contracts with PK Management for all properties

In a statement, McEachin justified his requests by saying that the HUD continuing their contract with PK Management is a waste money.

“I will continue to do everything I can so that my constituents do not live in these conditions and that taxpayer monies are not given millions of dollars to a company that has failed at their minimal responsibilities,” McEachin said.

