Culpeper man arraigned on charges that he paid for sex with a 14-year-old

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Culpeper man entered a plea of not guilty Thursday to criminal charges that he had sex with a 14-year-old girl on multiple occasions.

Court records show that Fielding Smith Daniel, 53, met a young girl on Sugardaddy.com, a website used to facilitate interactions between wealthy older men and younger women in exchange for financial support.

Records show that Daniel allegedly arranged to meet the girl for sex for money.

On Aug. 11, 2016, the man picked up the girl from her grandmother’s house and brought her to a motel where they had sex. A few weeks later, Daniel allegedly arranged to meet with the girl again for sex, but this time offered to pay more if her friend watched.

This time, Daniel brought the girl and her friend, also 14-years-old, to a motel where the girl had sex with the man while the friend stayed in a car.

Daniel is charged with two counts of commercial sex with a minor and one count of coercion and enticement of a minor.

His trial is set for August 14.

Daniel faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a statutory maximum of life in prison if convicted on any count. However, actual sentences are often less than the maximum penalties.

