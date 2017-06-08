Bank robbery suspect sought in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County are asking for the public’s help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

The robbery took place at around 4 p.m. at the First Citizen’s Bank located in the 10000 block of Patterson Avenue. Police say a black male suspect entered the bank and handed a note to the teller, who complied with the demands.

The suspect, who did not display a weapon, fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 black male with an average build and full goatee. He was wearing a white shirt, black pants, white shoes, a black cap and sunglasses when the incident occurred.

The Henrico County Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the subject responsible for this crime. Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

