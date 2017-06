(WFLA) — One cool 79-year-old grandma did her first keg stand at a family graduation party in Texas, and people are loving it.

It was Munoz’s brother’s graduation party and Grandma Muriel insisted on doing a keg stand.

A keg stand is a party move in which you’re held upside down when you drink beer from a keg, and Munoz’s grandma took it like a champ.

