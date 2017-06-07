Virginia Home for Boys and Girls announces new youth mental health initiative

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Home for Boys and Girls (VHBG) in Henrico made an announcement that they would be launching a new mental health initiative for youth on Wednesday.

The announcement talked about how this free community program is an effort to re-brand the organization and not only that, but it will add new sub-brands to the already existing core programs including group care services, John G. Wood School and therapeutic resources.

The VHBG changed its name in 2004, it was originally the Virginia Home for Boys. Since the name change, the organization has re-branded to let the public know that it is more than just a ‘home.’

VHBG specializes in children’s behavioral health and trauma-informed care. They serve as a resource for the whole community and children referred through social services.

According to the press release from VHBG, “1 in 5 children ages 13-18 have, or will have a serious mental illness. Ninety percent of youth who died by suicide had an underlying mental illness. Fifty percent of all lifetime cases of mental illness begin by age 14 and 75 percent by age 24.”

They also said that early identification and treatment are crucial.

