Veterans care center named for two Virginia heroes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Wednesday, Gov. Terry McAuliffe signed legislation to better the lives of military members and their families.

At the ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial, he also revealed the name of a new Hampton Roads Veteran Care Center.

The 128-bed Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center will be located in Virginia Beach. It will offer inpatient skilled care for Virginia veterans

The center is named after two heroes — Colonel William A. Jones, III and Army Staff Sergeant Christopher Cabacoy.

“It’s an extreme pleasure and honor. It’s beyond exciting,” said Tamara Cabacoy.

She and her son live right down the street from the center being named for her late husband.

“It will serve as a constant memory,” she said.

Cabacoy was a native of Virginia Beach. He served 10 years with distinction in the U.S. Army. He died on July 5, 2010 when insurgents in Kandahar attacked his vehicle with a homemade bomb.

Jones’ daughters also attended the ceremony.

“My father had a favorite saying that was, ‘Poor is the country that has no heroes but beggared are the people who having them forget,'” said daughter Elizabeth Hart Jones. “It’s good to know that we don’t forget.”

“My father had a favorite saying that was, ‘Poor is the country that has no heroes but beggared are the people who having them forget.'”

They plan to break ground on the center this fall. It’s set to open in 2019.

“We’ll be full of goose bumps,” said daughter Anne Jones Gilfillan.

The legislation the governor signed Wednesday were HB2206, HB1721, HB2279 and SB1164.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.