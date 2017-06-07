Suspect sought in 1998 homicide of Richmond woman

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond detectives are asking the public for help in identifying the man in the sketch who could have information involving a homicide which occurred nearly 20 years ago in the city’s southside.

Police say that on August 16, 1998, shortly after 6 a.m., police responded tot he 5000 block of Red Oak Lane for a person shot. When police arrived, they found Karen D. Greene “Neecy”, 36, suffering from a gunshot wound on the front porch of a residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, residents told police a gunshot was heard around 2 a.m. that morning.

“Detectives have been working on this cold case for 20 years,” said Det. D. Burt. “Someone out there knows something. We’re asking that person or those individuals who may have information to contact us immediately so we can give Karen and her family the long overdue justice they deserve.”

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this incident or this man’s identity to call Major Crimes Detectives D. Burt at (804) 646-3913 or W. Thompson at (804) 646-3925 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip. Submit tips about persons in possession of illegally-held guns by using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. All the Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

