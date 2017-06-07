Stafford man charged with assaulting 3 females

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford County man has been arrested after police say he assaulted three females who were trying to break up a fight.

In the early-morning hours of Wednesday, June 7, deputies were called to a reported fight involving more than two dozen people in the 300 block of Garrison Woods. Deputies say that when they arrived, most of the group had dispersed. They interviewed three female subjects who had similar descriptions of what happened.

All three stated they were assaulted by 26-year-old Keon Jamall Madden, who they said became angry due to his concern about his brother’s vehicle being potentially damaged. One of the females told deputies the fight was solely between she and Madden, and that the other females were also assaulted by the male when they tried to break up the fight.

Deputies located Madden, who they say had glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol coming from him. He was arrested and charged him with assault and battery and public intoxication.

