Sears closing 72 more stores, one in Richmond area

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC/WCMH) – Sears will close 72 stores by September, according to reports.
Business Insider obtained a copy of the list, which includes the Regency Square location in Henrico County.
Most of the stores will close in September, Business Insider reported.
Earlier this year, the company announced it would be closing 78 Kmart stores and 26 Sears stores by spring.
In May, Sears reported its first quarterly profit in more than two years, even though same-store sales declined 11.9 percent. The profitable quarter was attributed to the sale of the Craftsman brand to Stanley Black & Decker.
Full list:
Sears
- Chico, CA, store 2048
- Dalton, GA, store 2615
- Biloxi, MS, store 2256
- Asheboro, NC, store 2645
- Minot, ND, store 2152
- Vineland, NJ, store 2374
- Columbus, OH, store 1150
- Elyria, OH, store 1310
- Columbus, OH, store 1370
- Franklin, OH, store 2940
- Midwest City, OK, store 1261
- Richmond, VA, store 1445
- Columbia, SC, store 1525
- Texarkana, TX, store 2567
- Sherman, TX, store 2627
- St. George, UT, store 2220
