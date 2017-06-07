RPD seeks info in Northside drive-by shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a shooting incident that took place in the city’s Northside in April.

At around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, April 21, an officer was flagged down by a witness in the 1500 block of Chamberlayne Avenue who reported a vehicle occupied by four black male juveniles had turned onto Chamberlayne from West Bacon Street and began yelling obscenities. At some point, one of the occupants in the back seat began firing a weapon, striking a nearby sedan.

The vehicle fled northbound on Chamberlayne. No injuries were reported, although 10 minutes later, a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police believe that victim may have been shot by someone in the suspect vehicle.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the pictured vehicle to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.