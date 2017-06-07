Police make arrest in downtown Richmond shooting

Related Coverage Man suffers life-threatening injuries in downtown Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested a man in connection to last week’s shooting at a bus stop in downtown Richmond.

The incident occurred at around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30 in the 300 block of East Broad Street. Police responded to reports of a person shot and located a victim who was rushed to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The victim has since been released, according to police.

Witnesses said the shooting occurred after the victim and the suspect engaged in a verbal altercation.

Later in the day, police arrested 31-year-old Christopher N. Hargrove of the 3400 block of Maury Street in connection with the shooting. He has been charged with felonious assault and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

“The Richmond Police Department would like to thank our partners at VCU Police for their quick response and assistance,” Lt. Jason Hudson with the Richmond Police Department said. “The Department would also like to thank the witnesses along East Broad Street who provided key information which lead to the swift arrest of the suspect.”

Detectives ask anyone with any additional information about the shooting to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

