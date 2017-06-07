Petersburg treasurer’s office fighting to keep their jobs

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Long lines to pay your taxes at Petersburg City Hall could soon be even worse. The city council is cutting two jobs from the treasurer’s office.

“One worker, it’s not successful you’re not benefiting the community,” one resident said as they waited in line Wednesday afternoon.

Lines once again greeted residents Wednesday at the treasurer’s office, where only one cashier was open to collect bills. Come July 1st, that cashier and one other will be out of a job, laid off.

“So now we’re going to be down to an office of four altogether,” said Paul Mullin, the Deputy City Treasurer. “If we cant service the public with the six that we have, I don’t know how they expect us to do that with just four people.”

Acting City Manager Tom Tyrrell says those positions are gone likely for good.

“Right now, there is no intention on our part to restore any of the positions,” he explained. “We’re just going with the fiscal year 2018 budget as it was approved by the council last night.”

That budget, however, included $110,000 to hire an independent tax collector, which would have stripped the treasurer’s ffice of their duty to collect taxes. Since that tax collector position was voted down, that money was left unallocated in the budget. Petersburg’s mayor says that money is for collections.

“It definitely is going into collections in some way, whether it’s into positions or contracting or some other form,” Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham said.

Tyrrell says more people may not really be needed.

“We actually asked for an analysis to demonstrate what the right size of that office might be to give us some insight as to whether or not they are really needed, or is it just en efficiency thing,” Tyrrell said.

Many in the city are hoping that city council will appropriate that $110,000 to save those positions at the treasure’s office, but if council doesn’t do that by July 1st, those two positions, as well as more than a dozen other city positions, will face being laid off come July 1st.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

