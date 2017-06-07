Parking restrictions in Richmond for Tuesday’s primary election

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Special on-street parking restrictions will be in place near polling locations on Tuesday, June 13, in order to accommodate chief election officers and those working the polls on election day.

Parking will be prohibited in the following areas from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Three parking meters/pay stations on the west side of the Main Library.

All parking meters/pay stations on 9th and10th streets between Broad and Marshall streets.

All parking meters/pay stations on the north side of Marshall Street between 9th and 10th streets.

Three parking meters/pay stations on the south side of Grace Street near 1025 Grace Street (Dominion Place), which is a polling location.

The north side of Palmyra Avenue, as the Hermitage Methodist Home at 1601 Palmyra Avenue is a polling site.

On Wednesday, June 14, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., all parking meters/pay stations around City Hall, as described above, will remain restricted. All restricted meters will be marked accordingly. Towing and ticketing of unauthorized vehicles will be enforced while the parking restrictions are in place.

