Meet the candidates: Republicans seeking lieutenant governor nomination

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Next week Virginia will choose who will appear on the November ballot. The race for lieutenant governor has half a dozen contenders.

The lieutenant governor presides over the senate and casts tie-breaking votes. Unlike a president and vice president, the governor and lieutenant governor do not run together.

Currently, both spots are filled by democrats, but it’s possible to have a republican in one position and a democrat in the other.

Yesterday, we profiled the three democrats in the race — Justin Fairfax, Susan Platt and Gene Rossi.

Today, it’s all about the three republicans.

Bryce Reeves

Bryce Reeves is a businessman and a state senator. He’s served in the U.S. Army and worked as a police officer and Vice-Narcotics Detective for Prince William County.

Reeves, who lives in Spotsylvania County, considers himself a constitutional conservative.

Some of his key issues are defending the 2nd Amendment, protecting taxpayers and job creation.

Jill Vogel

Jill Vogel is an ethics attorney and a state senator.

She was born and raised in the Shenandoah Valley.

“I’m running for lieutenant governor because it’s time to ban all gifts to politicians and stand up every day for our strong, conservative, pro-family values,” she says in her campaign ad.

Some of Vogel’s top priorities are growing the economy, defending the constitution and 2nd Amendment and enforcing immigration laws.

Glenn Davis

Glenn Davis is a delegate and a business owner out of Virginia Beach.

“I’ve been working to limit the scope of government, bring high-paying jobs to Virginia and stop the expansion of Medicaid,” he says in his online video.

Another important issue for Davis is expanding school choice.

He has helped start a charter school and created legislation to open up school choice in the commonwealth.

The primary election is Tuesday.

To see our profiles on the democratic candidates for lieutenant governor, click here.

