Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries in Creighton Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating after a man was found shot in a Richmond neighborhood late Wednesday morning.
The call to police came in at 11:38 a.m. for random gunfire in Creighton Court.
When police arrived on the scene in the 2000 block of Creighton Road, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Suspect information remains unclear at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
