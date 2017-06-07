Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries in Creighton Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating after a man was found shot in a Richmond neighborhood late Wednesday morning.

The call to police came in at 11:38 a.m. for random gunfire in Creighton Court.

When police arrived on the scene in the 2000 block of Creighton Road, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Suspect information remains unclear at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

