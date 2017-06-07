James River grad and Olympian Kellie Wells-Brinkley ready to give commencement address to alma mater

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Kellie Wells graduated from James River High School in 2001 and then went on to worldwide fame as an American Olympian, winning the bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics in the 100 meter hurdles.

Tuesday she returned to her alma mater and the very same track where she began her run to success. Wells, now Kellie Wells-Brinkley, will give the commencement address to the James River graduating class of 2017 at the VCU Siegel Center Wednesday.

Wells said she will speak to the graduates about change and embracing one’s path to joy.