Henrico school teacher wins free ‘thank you’ vacation from Va. Lottery

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico teacher is getting a free vacation.

Stultz, a fifth-grade teacher at Ruby Carver Elementary School, won a four day, three-night trip as part of the Virginia Lottery’s “Thank a Teacher Campaign.”

Stultz entered her name into the contest after receiving a thank you note for making a difference in someone’s life. She was one of 5,000 teachers to enter their name into the lottery.

The trip is Virginia themed and is provided by the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

This is the second year the Virginia Lottery sponsored this campaign.

“It’s clear that people want to thank the memorable teacher, or teachers, in their lives,” Virginia Lottery Executive Director Paula Otto said.

Stultz will now get to choose between a beach lover’s, mountain lover’s or wine lover’s vacation.

