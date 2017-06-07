Henrico County resident, pet bitten by rabid raccoon

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico resident was bitten by a rabid raccoon while trying to break up a fight between a cat and the raccoon inside a home.

Henrico Animal Protection Police responded to a home on Classic Road on June 1.

The raccoon also bit the cat.

The state lab return a positive test result for the raccoon on Wednesday.

The person who the raccoon bit received medical attention immediately, and the cat has been quarantined.

This is the second confirmed positive rabies case in 2017 in Henrico County.

