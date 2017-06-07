Heavy police presence after 2 men found dead in Southside Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A heavy police presence has descended upon Richmond’s southside after two men were found dead Wednesday night, according to multiple police sources.

The victims were found near the intersection of 36th and Decatur streets.

It is unclear at this point how the victims died.

8News has a crew on scene gathering further details.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.