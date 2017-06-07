Fleet Feet Richmond hosts the Big Run in RVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dozens of runners participated in Fleet Feet Richmond‘s 5K for Global Running Day.

Sports’ Backers tells 8News Fleet Feet Richmond hosted ‘The Big Run’ at Libbie Park, early Wednesday morning.

It’s a nationwide event and here at home in Richmond with a portion of the registration fees donated to two local charities — The Cameron K.Gallagher Foundation and the Kids Run RVA.

More than 70 runners participated in the 5K.

The Big Run View as list View as gallery Open Gallery