Education advocates call for Mayor Stoney to delay Education Compact

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Education advocates are asking Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney to delay the city’s Education Compact until the school system finds a new superintendent.

The compact’s goal is for city council and the school board to work together to improve education.

Several groups, including ‘Richmond Teachers for Social Justice,’ and ‘Students for RPS’ hosted a news conference Wednesday where they suggested the school system needs a new leader before moving forward.

“When you are trying to create an educational plan that you want the school system to implement and model and address, but you don’t have a superintedent conversation at the table, what are you really trying to address?” questioned former school board member Shonda Harris-Muhammed.

Mayor Stoney says a final draft of the Education Compact is in the works.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

