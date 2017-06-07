Echo Lakes Elementary School cashes in on ‘Dollars for Dough’ contest

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Echo Lakes Elementary School received its first place prize from the ‘Dollars for Dough’ contest on Wednesday.

Students were cheering as the school’s principal unwrapped the $10,000 check.

Papa John’s held a contest this year — and the top three schools were all from Henrico and Hanover counties.

During the 2016-2017 school year students, staff, and the communities around the country joined together to order pizza using each school’s unique code. The school earned 10 percent back on each order and was in the running for the grand prize.

“Most importantly, it means the Echo Lake community is just an awesome community,” school principal Cindy Foust said. “Whenever there’s something that we need to do, money we need to raise, whether is for school or for a charity, the Echo Lake community rises up and they just, they respond.”

The winning schools have the freedom to use the money however they want. Principal Foust said the money will largely go to more online and digital resources.

